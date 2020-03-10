Sewage overflow said to be cause of Nanniken River pollution

A minor river on the north side has become impacted by a sewer blockage, resulting in the water becoming toxic to dogs and brown in colour.

The Nanniken River, at St Anne’s Park, has been impacted by a sewerage overflow in recent weeks, with many locals who enjoy the park claiming that they thought the discolouration was because of mud and recent bad weather.

Images shared by the Enjoying St Anne’s Park group show that the water has become a murky brown-grey colour, with safety cones and signage in situ around the impacted body of water.

Some dog walkers reported that their pooches were acting out of sorts after being in contact with the water, prior to safety notices being installed near the river. However, no dog has yet been reported as having a lasting sickness.

Irish Water issued a statement regarding the issues, saying that they were investigating the cause surrounding the blockage.

It said: “Irish Water is aware of a sewage overflow into the Nanniken river in St Anne’s Park. Irish Water, in partnership with Dublin City Council (DCC), is carrying out investigations into the cause of the overflow.

“A blockage suspected to be located in a syphon under the river is the likely cause of this overflow. The removal of this blockage is complex, given its location, and crews are onsite working to unblock the syphon as quickly and as safely as possible.

“It will be necessary to empty an underground sewage tank so that crews can access the blockage in order to remove it. The health and safety of the crews involved in this work is paramount.

“The Environmental Protection Agency, Inland Fisheries Ireland and other stakeholders have been notified of the incident.”

In a statement to Dublin Gazette, a DCC spokesperson said: “Water Pollution Control (WPC) received a pollution incident report from a member of the public.

“WPC has blocked the Nannikin River from supplying the pond waters in St Anne’s Park. No wildlife kill has been identified. The issue is still being resolved on site.”